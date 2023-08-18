IHC seeks replies from secretaries defense interior in audio leaks case

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has once again sought replies from the Secretaries of Defense and Interior in a petition of former chief justice Saqib Nisar’s son Mian Najam-us-Saqib challenging a Special Committee constituted by Speaker National Assembly to audit, inquire into and investigate audio leaks involving him.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Babar Sattar conducted hearing of the petition, wherein, he had already issued the directions to the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan to answer the court’s five questions related to recording of phone calls and whether Parliament is vested with legal authority to inquire into and investigate acts of private citizens.

In his written order, Justice Sattar stated that the court has perused the responses filed by respondents No.1 and 5, which do not address the report that was solicited through court order dated 31.05.2023.

Therefore, he directed the PM office through Secretary to the PM, Ministry of Interior through Secretary of Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Defence through Secretary Ministry of Defence to file comprehensive reports “providing information and addressing the questions raised in order dated 31.05.2023 together with an affidavit stating that the information provided is complete and correct within a period of two weeks i.e. 04.09.2023 failing which the three Secretaries will appear in person on the next date of hearing.”

Later, the bench deferred the hearing of the case till September 18 for further proceedings.

Mian Najam moved the court through his counsels Sardar Latif Khosa and Shoaib Shaheen Advocate and cited Federation of Pakistan through Secretary Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Speaker National Assembly and the Chairman of the Special Committee.

The petitioner’s counsel stated that conversation between two private individuals does not constitute a matter that falls within the domain of Parliament. He further stated that the Parliament has no authority to inquire and investigate into the matter as even in the event that any action attributed to the petitioner constituted an offence under any law in force, the power of inquiry and investigation regarding actions of citizens is an executive function.

The counsel contended, “The Federal Government or the State has no authority or jurisdiction to record private conversations between citizens and undertake their surveillance.”

Justice Sattar had asked the Attorney General to assist the court regarding the following questions including is Parliament vested with legal authority to inquire into and investigate acts of private citizens who hold no public office or whether assuming such power intrudes into the domain of the Executive?

He added that does the Constitution and the rules framed under it to regulate parliamentary procedure vest in the office of the Speaker National Assembly the authority to constitute a Special Committee to investigate actions attributable to a private citizen who is not a member of Parliament or a public officeholder? and does the Constitution or statutory law empower the Executive, and in the present case the Federal Government, to record or surveil phone calls or telecommunication between private citizens, and if so the supervisory and regulatory legal regime within which such recording and surveillance can take place?

The bench said that to the extent that recording of phone calls is permitted, which public authority or agency is authorized to do so, how is the right of a citizen to liberty and privacy to be balanced against the interest of the State in recording phone calls or undertaking surveillance and which agency is vested with legal authority to undertake such balancing exercise? and in the event that there is no legal sanction to tap phones, record telecommunication between citizens or undertake surveillance, which public authority or agency is to be held liable for such surveillance and encroachment over the right of citizens to liberty and privacy and/ or release of illegally recorded private conversations to the public?