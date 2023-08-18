Journalists’ demo demands arrest of senior journalist JM Mahar’s killers

BADIN-The large number of the journalists of Badin on the given call of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, Hyderabad Union of Journalists (HUJ) chapter district Badin in collaboration with Badin Press Club and Awan-e-Sahafat Badin has organized massive Badin journalists rally and protest demonstration on Thursday to condemn the brutal murder of senior journalist of Sukkur, Jan Muhammad Mahar who was martyred by some unknown armed motorcyclists.

The rally was taken out from Qazia Mori and concluded at outside of Badin Press Club led by Shoukat Memon, President, Badin Press Club and Lala Haroon Gopang, President, Awan-e-Sahafat Badin which was participated by journalists from different parts of Badin.

Addressing the protesters, the leaders of the journalists including Shoukat Memon, Lala Haroon Gopang, Tanweer Ahmed Arain, Shakoor Memon, Shafi Muhammad Junejo, Ghulam Mustafa Jamali, Sawan Khaskheli, Ghulam Murtaza Memon, Altaf Shad Memon, Arslan Arain, Ali Muhammad Shahani and others alleged that under a conspiracy, journalists and intellectuals were being targeted in Sindh and killed whereas the government sat as a silent spectator.

They said that the journalists of the province felt themselves insecure while performing duties, they also criticized the Sukkur police’s ‘immature’ stance that Jan Muhammad Mahar had fallen victim to an old enmity and they on the occasion highlighted the services of martyred Jan Mohammad Mahar.

They alleged that the Sindh Police have completely failed to protect the journalists and hundreds of citizens have been abducted and are in the custody of robbers. The protesters showed dismay and dissatisfaction over the formed JIT and demanded a transparent judicial inquiry into the murder of Mahar.