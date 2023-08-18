Friday, August 18, 2023
Karachi: Culprit in viral harassment video arrested

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 18, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a culprit involved in harassing a woman in Karachi’s Ittehad Town. According to details, the video of a man who is a private security guard was nabbed by police from Ittehad Town, Karachi, after a video of his harassing a female went viral on social media.
The arrest was made with the help of footage of the culprit. The police said the case was registered against the security guard after recovering the pistol from his possession.
The man was involved in harassing female school teachers in the area, the police said. In the recent past, several cases of harassing females in broad day light have occurred across the country specially in Pakistan.
Earlier, a video went viral on social media which showed a man on a red motorcycle launching a sexual assault on a woman. The incident was reportedly taken place in the Gulistan-e-Johar area.
The CCTV footage showed the man parking his motorcycle in a street and removing his shorts. Later, he tried to grab a woman passerby in the street. The woman resisted and hit back the assaulting man which led him to run away from the scene immediately.

