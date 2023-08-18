KMU takes strong action against harassment, corruption

Peshawar - A grade 18 lecturer of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar was forced to resign after being found guilty of harassment.

In a statement issued here on Thursday stated that the anti-harassment committee in KMU is very active and immediate action is taken on receipt of complaints from staff and students of various cadres.

Furthermore, there is absolutely no room for plagiarism in the KMU as evidenced by the dismissal of a grade 21 professor with the approval of the syndicate in recent days. At the same time, recently a class 4 employee was also dismissed from service after being found guilty of corruption.

Meanwhile, Prof Dr Zia ul Haq, vice chancellor KMU said that it is his mission to make KMU a transparent and corruption-free institution, and in this regard, he will neither accept any pressure nor act expediently. ‘We have adopted a policy of zero tolerance for sexual harassment, plagiarism, and corruption in KMU, which is strictly implemented, he said.

He informed the University’s Harassment Committee is working in a transparent environment and the complaints received are immediately acted upon. He added that any form of sexual harassment has no place in KMU’s constituent and affiliated institutes and is not acceptable under any circumstances.

Prof Dr Zia said that within a few days, a grade 21 professor was found guilty of plagiarism, a grade 18 lecturer was accused of sexual harassment, and a Class-IV employee was removed from service for financial embezzlement. These are the practical proofs and examples of making KMU an ideal university in every aspect.

The vice chancellor further said that without a culture of “Reward and punishment”, a society can neither survive nor develop. He said that KMU is a rapidly developing modern medical university where special attention is paid to teaching and research as well as the promotion of best ethical values. He said the university is trying to fulfill public aspirations and all the staff here are working as a family and a team.