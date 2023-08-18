Friday, August 18, 2023
KP revenue authority adopts restaurant invoice system

Our Staff Reporter
August 18, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar   -   PESHAWAR : The Sub-National Governance (SNG) Programme of the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) formally handed over the Restaurant Invoice Management System (RIMS) to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) in a local hotel ceremony.

KPRA’s press release highlighted the event as a step towards modernizing tax collection and reporting processes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Developed under KPRA’s guidance, RIMS represents an initiative to strengthen tax administration. The successful completion of the pilot underscores KPRA’s commitment to using technology for greater accountability and transparency.

Hosted on KPRA servers, the pilot enables real-time reporting of sales and the collection of sales tax from restaurants. RIMS replaces the previous system, offering an online Point of Sale (POS) system. It features a food ordering and table reservation Application named “Khatir,” comprehensive restaurant management capabilities, tax rebate options, and both online and offline functionality. KPRA’s Director General, Shah Mahmood, welcomed attendees and stressed efficient tax collection’s importance. He praised the SNG team’s success and hoped for continued support.

Our Staff Reporter

