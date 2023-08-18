Lab Collection Centre at Children’s Hospital

Friday, August 18, 2023
August 18, 2023
LAHORE, Aug 17   -  Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram announced his plan to build a Lab Collection Cen­tre at Children’s Hospital Lahore during the 8th syndi­cate meeting of the Univer­sity of Child Health Sciences on Thursday. The Children’s Hospital MD will prepare a feasibility report as per the minister’s instruction. The focus is on improving medi­cal facilities for children, aligning with the Punjab Chief Minister’s vision. The minister urged Infrastruc­ture Development Authority (IDAP) to speed up the Uni­versity of Child Health Sci­ences building. The syndicate halted additional funds until IDAP finishes construction. The minister emphasised global practice of supporting the needy and sick. Technical courses like health info and leadership will be offered in Punjab’s medical institutions. The University aims to estab­lish a College of Pharmacy and conduct vital research for child health.

