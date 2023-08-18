Lahore Qalandars' PDP 2023 cultivates cricketing talent with record turnout

The Lahore Qalandars trials held at the Qalandars High Performance Center (QHPC) witnessed an impressive gathering of thousands of cricketers on Friday, showcasing their skills and aspirations for a shot at cricketing glory.

CEO of Lahore Qalandars, Atif Rana, emphasized the franchise's commitment to unearthing Pakistan's hidden cricketing gems through the initiation of the Player Development Program (PDP) 2023. The program aims to offer a platform for emerging Pakistani talents to showcase their bowling prowess and bring them into the spotlight.

The Qalandars CEO highlighted the inclusive nature of the selection process, affirming that while each individual had a chance to shine, those selected would be granted a one-year scholarship for comprehensive training at the Qalandars High Performance Centre.

The legacy of Lahore Qalandars' commitment to nurturing young talent was further emphasized by Atif Rana, who revealed that the previous year's efforts had borne fruit with the selection of 22 promising players from the trials. Among this batch, seven players earned their place in the Lahore Qalandars' squad for PSL 2023, reflecting the franchise's dedication to fostering talent that could represent the team with distinction on the field.

"We are witnessing the emergence of exceptionally gifted players. Our firm belief has always been that Pakistan possesses unparalleled cricketing potential; what is needed is the right platform for these talents to flourish," concluded Atif Rana.

Aaqib Javed, the Director of Cricket Operations, echoed the sentiment of unearthing exceptional potential, saying, "The remarkable progress we have observed reinforces our confidence in these young players. Our mission remains consistent – to identify the finest talent and empower them to maximize their capabilities. The Player Development Program transcends mere talent scouting; it's a transformative journey that molds raw potential into accomplished performers."

Highlighting Lahore Qalandars' prowess, both domestically and internationally, Aaqib pointed out the franchise's championship victories in PSL seasons 7 and 8, along with a notable triumph in the Zim Afro T10 League held in Zimbabwe. The success of the PDP extended beyond national boundaries, leading to the unearthing of Zimbabwean players, who performed exceptionally in their local league and are set to join the program in Pakistan.

With an emphasis on providing opportunities for young players, the Director of Cricket Operations described the PDP as an efficient and reliable means of player development. He noted that this systematic model, which has garnered international attention, ensures that every player is trained according to a structured pattern, resulting in significant and performance-driven outcomes.

Aaqib Javed also lauded the PDP's impartiality, highlighting its machine-driven approach that eliminates bias and nepotism. The evaluation process relies on data collected by machines, which calculate and analyze each player's performance. Only those with exceptional statistics are chosen by Lahore Qalandars, ensuring a transparent and merit-based selection process.