Lawyers claim Imran not being given facilities in jail

ATTOCK - Lawyers of PTI chief Imran Khan have claimed that former premier Im­ran Khan is not being giv­en facilities as per the jail manuals as he is kept in an under-size cell and even not allowed to see his law­yers and political lead­ers. Talking to media out­side the Attock jail here yesterday, lawyers Naeem Haidar Panjotha and Uma­ir Khan Niazi said, howev­er, the morale of incarcer­ated Imran Khan is high. Almost eight lawyers had come to see Imran Khan to have consultation with him regarding different cases but the team was not given access and only one lawyer Umair Niazi was al­lowed to see Imran Khan. They said, “We came here to Attock jail to see Imran Khan but Superintendant District Jail Attock allowed only one lawyer to meet Imran which is against the law and the rights of our client as any accused can see as much as lawyers as he wants.” They also said, only one lawyer Barrister Umair Niazi was allowed to see Imran while all oth­ers were refused. The law­yers said, as per the high court orders, lawyers be allowed to see Imran Khan otherwise the court must initiate contempt pro­ceedings against the jail authorities. They said, the FIA team the other day had come to jail for the inquiry of cipher and Im­ran Khan informed them about his stance which is already in the knowledge of every one.