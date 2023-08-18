LDA teams conduct operation against illegal constructions at Ferozepur Road

LAHORE - Lahore Development Authorities(LDA) teams conducted an operation against illegal construc­tions and illegal commercialization at Ferozepur Road, controlled area and demolished & sealed several illegal constructions. Operation was con­ducted by Director Town Planning VII Syed Ali Abbas under the supervision of Additional DG Housing Captain (R) Shahmeer Iqbal.During the operation, LDA teams demolished the shutters for making illegal changes on Plot No. 622/5 D One. Illegal constructions were demolished on Plot No. 283/2 B2. Similarly shutter was demolished for making illegal changes at Plot No. 255/2 B One.Plot No. 55/17 B1 was sealed for encroachment.

The shutter was demolished for making en­croachment on Kacha Jail Road.The ongoing ille­gal construction on the property near Kacha Jail Road Flyover was demolished. The illegal con­struction of a basement on a plot located near Ka­cha Jail Road Flyover was also demolished. Shut­ters of illegal commercial shops near Hammonat Factory, Ferozepur Road were demolished. Build­ing were demolished for illegal construction/al­teration at Ferozepur Road near Pak Arab. Ahmad Usman Mart, Ferozepur Road sealed for illegal commercial use/conversion. Ali Pharmacy near Kahna was sealed for making illegal additions/alterations.