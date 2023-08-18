Maqbool Baqar takes oath as caretaker CM of Sindh

KARACHI - Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar on Thursday took oath as the eight caretaker chief minister Sindh in a ceremony held at Governor House. Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori ad­ministered the oath to Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar in a ceremony that began with the recita­tion of the Holy Quran and was also attended by the former chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Other prominent personalities present on the oc­casion included judges of Supreme Court of Pakistan and Sindh High Court, former leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Rana Ansar, ex chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, former provincial assembly speaker Muzaf­far Shah, former provincial ministers Saeed Ghani, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Shabbir Bijarani and Giyan Chand Essarani. Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput read out the order appoint­ing Justice (Rtd) Maqbool Baqir as the caretaker chief minister. Clad in black Sherwani, Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar took the oath in Urdu language.

“I Justice Maqbool Baqar do solemnly swear that I will bear true faith and allegiance to Pakistan. That, as a caretaker chief minister of the govern­ment Sindh, I will discharg my duties, and perform my functions, honestly, to the best of my ability, faithfully, in accordance with the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and the law and always in the interest of the sovereignty, integrity, solidarity, well-being and prosperity of Pakistan.

“That I will strive to preserve the Islamic Ideol­ogy which is the basis for the creation of Pakistan. That I will not allow my personal interest to influ­ence my official conduct or my official decisions. That I will preserve, protect and defend the Con­stitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. “That, in all circumstances, I will do right to all manner of people, according to law, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will. “And that I will not directly or indirectly communicate or reveal to any person any matter which shall be brought under my con­sideration or shall become known to me except as may be required for the due discharge of my duties as caretaker Chief Minister, government of Sindh. May Allah Almighty help me and guide me Ameen,” the caretaker CM read out in his oath.