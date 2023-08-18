Maryam vows to empower youth

PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said on Friday that young people are the future and strength of the country and the party.

The chief organiser of PML-N met the youth coordinators of the provincial constituencies of Punjab and distributed notifications among the youth coordinators.

She highlighted that the party would give opportunity to the youth and at every level to move forward and they would convey the message of the party from house to house.

The chief organiser added that the lions of PML-N played their role on the front line at every opportunity, adding whenever Mian Nawaz Sharif called the youth, they responded to the call of their leader.

Maryam Nawaz said that PTI only created hatred and chaos in the minds of the youth and the nation saw its practical demonstration in the form of sit-in of 2014.