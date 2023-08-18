MC Orangi Town inspects park

KARACHI - Municipal Commissioner Orangi Town Agha Fahad on Thursday inspected a park at Orangi Town no 12 and di­rected the officials concerned to take steps for cleaning and development works in the park to facilitate visitors spe­cially women and children. Earlier, he also visited a school which is being operated un­der the management of Town Municipal Administration. The Municipal Commissioner inquired about their prob­lems from the students in the schools. While talking to the teachers and students, the MC Orangi said that the construc­tion and repair of the TMC schools in Orangi Town be also executed. He directed to en­sure cleanliness, water supply and attendance of staff in the schools. Agha Fahad said that all available resources should be utilized to ensure the pro­vision of the best municipal facilities to the people.