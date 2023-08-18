MQM-P deputy convener Kanwar Naveed passes away

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Move­ment-Pakistan (MQM-P) deputy convener and for­mer district Nazim Hy­derabad Kanwar Naveed Jameel passed away on Thursday after a prolonged illness, confirmed by the party. Naveed suffered a brain hemorrhage on 28th June 2022 after attending the Sindh Assembly sitting as he was the then parlia­mentary leader of MQM-P. He was being treated but his condition was not stable as he was unable to attend assembly session since then. Naveed had served as district nazim Hyderabad from 18th October 2005 to 17th February 2010. He had also remained a member of NA from Nine-Zero and ad­joining areas. Meanwhile, Convener MQM-P Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Naveed.