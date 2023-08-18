Murtaza Solangi takes charge as info minister

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi took charge of his office in Islamabad on Thursday. He visited the Ministry after taking oath at Aiwan-e-Sadar, and met the officials and staff of his office. The members of the new­ly-appointed interim fed­eral cabinet on Thurs­day vowed to cope with the challenges confront­ing the country and serve the masses within their short stint. The 16-mem­ber interim cabinet mem­bers took the oath of office at a swearing-in ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, also attended by Caretak­er Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and promi­nent figures from various sectors. Talking to news­men after his oath, Mur­taza Solangi said that the masses would be ready to back the government if it succeeded to create close­ness with them. The min­ister said if he were given the portfolio of the Infor­mation and Broadcasting Ministry, he would strive to modernise the state media institutions, includ­ing the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Pakistan Television and Radio Pa­kistan to make them cope with the modern trends.