Murtaza Solangi takes charge as info minister

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi took charge of his office in Islamabad on Thursday. He visited the Ministry after taking oath at Aiwan-e-Sadar, and met the officials and staff of his office. The members of the newly-appointed interim federal cabinet on Thursday vowed to cope with the challenges confronting the country and serve the masses within their short stint. The 16-member interim cabinet members took the oath of office at a swearing-in ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, also attended by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and prominent figures from various sectors. Talking to newsmen after his oath, Murtaza Solangi said that the masses would be ready to back the government if it succeeded to create closeness with them. The minister said if he were given the portfolio of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, he would strive to modernise the state media institutions, including the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Pakistan Television and Radio Pakistan to make them cope with the modern trends.