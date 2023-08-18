Muslim-Christian leaders demand swift justice for perpetrators of Jaranwala incident

LAHORE - Prominent Muslim-Christian leaders Thursday united in de­manding swift justice for the perpetrators behind the tragic incident in Jaranwala, which in­volved the desecration of places of worship. A delegation of Mus­lim scholars, led by Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, visited Saint Anthony Catholic Church here and extend­ed an olive branch to the Chris­tian leaders and people, seeking forgiveness for the disrespectful act that has deeply disturbed the entire nation. Addressing a presser, the Muslim-Christian leaders, including Hafiz Muham­mad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Archbishop Sebastian Shah, Pas­tor Emmanuel Khokhar, Pastor Saleem, Maulana Nauman Hashir, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qa­smi, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Zubair Abid, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Pitafi, Mau­lana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Qari Abdul Hakeem Athar, Mau­lana Muhammad Aslam Qadri, Mufti Naseem Islam, Maulana Qari Mubashir Rahimi and oth­ers said the incident had not only strained interfaith relations but also cast a dark shadow over the country’s reputation. They said a nationwide day of mourning would be observed on August 18 to express collective condemna­tion and solidarity, urging the government to provide com­pensation for the losses, besides reconstruction of the damaged worship places. The Muslim reli­gious leaders said the heinous act in Jaranwala was unequivocally condemned in Friday sermons in mosques across the country. They said a diverse group of re­ligious leaders and scholars, rep­resenting all schools of thought, would visit Jaranwala to offer support and express solidarity with the affected people. The reli­gious leaders unequivocally stat­ed that the perpetrators behind the attack on Christian places of worship had not only harmed the local community members but also brought disrepute to the religion of Islam and Pakistan. They urged the Punjab govern­ment to expedite its investiga­tions into the incident. After a thorough probe, those found re­sponsible for burning churches and desecrating the holy books must be brought to justice under a fair and expeditious trial, they added. The leaders underscored the need for a more robust jus­tice system to prevent the recur­rence of such incidents in future. While expressing trust in the Punjab government’s investiga­tive committee, they urged that accurate and complete informa­tion about the incident be shared with the public within the next 24 to 48 hours.