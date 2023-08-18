Newly-renovated Marvi Stadium hosts I-Day exhibition cricket match

LAHORE - An exhibition match was played between cricket teams from Islamkot and Thar Block 1 Integrated Energy Project as part of the Independence Day celebrations at newly-reno­vated Marvi Stadium in Thar.

Hundreds of local fans turned up for the cricket match and festivities, which was at­tended by a good number of dignitaries. Top government officials, SSRL and TCB-1 man­agement led by ChairmanMr. Meng Donghai were present at the inauguration.

People in Thar love cricket and the country’s cricket stars and the youngsters there are keen to play and enjoy the sport. Unfortunately, there aren’t enough facilities for them. Realising this, Thar Block 1 Integrated Energy Project decided to play its role in line with its long-term cam­paign for community devel­opment. The Marvi Stadium, which was constructed in Thar almost 15 years ago, was identified. The stadium was in a neglected shape so Thar Block 1 Integrated Energy Project renovated it at a cost of US$200,000 over a period of three months.

“It is a great occasion to be here for this inauguration ceremony and cricket match which is an important part of our ongoing CSR activities,” commented Mr. Donghai. “We are aware that cricket is by far the most popular sport in Pakistan and wanted to give youngsters of this area an op­portunity to hone their skills in it. We hope that this sta­dium will enable them to take up and enjoy cricket on a long-term basis,” he added.

Mr.Donhgai pointed out that the Thar Block 1 Integrated Energy Project has provided more than 18,000 direct em­ployment opportunities for the locals, with a cumulative tax payment of US$120 mil­lion and CSR expenditure of over US$1.3 million.

Mr. Kamlesh Kumar, Chair­man, Town Committee, Taluka Islamkot, hailed Thar Block 1 Integrated Energy Project for the great service towards the people of the area.

“It’s a great step. Our stadi­um can now become the best in the area. It’s a great devel­opment and a big service to­wards the people of our area, especially youngsters. I really appreciate Thar Block 1 Inte­grated Energy Project for ren­ovating our stadium,” he said.

Aijaz Ali Lanjo, captain of Islamkot Tigers cricket team, said that the stadium will help promote cricket in the area. “By renovating the Marvi Stadium which also has lights so that we can play night cricket, Thar Block 1 Integrated Energy Project has really given a boost to cricket in the area. Previ­ously we had no teams and today we have 15 to 20 and that’s just because we now have a lovely stadium where we can play,” he said. “Now our stadium will be the best in Islamkot, “ added Aijaz who captained Islamkot Ti­gers against SSRL team in the exhibition match.