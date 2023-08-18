Friday, August 18, 2023
Ombudsman to hold open court on Aug 23

STAFF REPORT
August 18, 2023
Regional, Karachi

LARKANA-On the special instructions of the Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh, the Regional Director Provincial Ombudsman Larkana Ali Akbar Jagirani will hold an open court at District Accounts Office Kamber on August 23. The Regional Director would listen to complaints of government employees, retired employees and pensioners and issue directives for resolving them. The cases pending in the district accounts office of Kamber-Shahdadkot civil servants and the general public, their remaining arrears and other matters will be resolved by consideration. Those making applications and complaints about the District Accounts Office are advised to attend the open call with their necessary documents.

STAFF REPORT

