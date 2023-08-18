 Pakistan U15 team departs for Asian Baseball Championship amidst financial constraints 

LAHORE - The Pakistan U15 baseball team has departed for Weihai, Chi­na, to participate in the Asian Baseball Championship. The team, consisting of a mini­mum number of players and officials, is determined to rep­resent the nation on the in­ternational stage despite the financial challenges they face. The players and officials have been provided with essential camp and accommodation fa­cilities by the Pakistan Sports Board, showcasing their com­mitment to supporting the youth athletes of the country. Additionally, the Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) has taken on the responsi­bility of arranging all other necessary expenses for the team. Before their departure, PSB Director General Shoaib Khoso personally bid farewell to the players and officials at the PSB Headquarters, con­veyed his well wishes and offered his encouragement. This gesture reflects the col­lective spirit of the nation as it rallies behind its young talents. The PFB president emphasized the significance of sending a team abroad amidst the current economic conditions. He acknowledged the doubling of air ticket costs due to the high dollar value and the absence of sponsor­ship. He further explained that the decision to send a minimum number of play­ers and officials was made in order to ensure the team’s participation. In light of the fi­nancial limitations, Pakistan’s decision not to participate in the upcoming Asian Games was also addressed. The PSB, citing budgetary constraints, was unable to afford send­ing the national team to the Asian Games. Consequently, the Pakistan baseball com­munity has made a significant effort to send the U15 team, as the nation cannot afford to compromise its international ranking despite having formi­dable teams.