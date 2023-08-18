 Pakistan U15 team departs for Asian Baseball Championship amidst financial constraints 

LAHORE - The Pakistan U15 baseball team has departed for Weihai, China, to participate in the Asian Baseball Championship. The team, consisting of a minimum number of players and officials, is determined to represent the nation on the international stage despite the financial challenges they face. The players and officials have been provided with essential camp and accommodation facilities by the Pakistan Sports Board, showcasing their commitment to supporting the youth athletes of the country. Additionally, the Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) has taken on the responsibility of arranging all other necessary expenses for the team. Before their departure, PSB Director General Shoaib Khoso personally bid farewell to the players and officials at the PSB Headquarters, conveyed his well wishes and offered his encouragement. This gesture reflects the collective spirit of the nation as it rallies behind its young talents. The PFB president emphasized the significance of sending a team abroad amidst the current economic conditions. He acknowledged the doubling of air ticket costs due to the high dollar value and the absence of sponsorship. He further explained that the decision to send a minimum number of players and officials was made in order to ensure the team’s participation. In light of the financial limitations, Pakistan’s decision not to participate in the upcoming Asian Games was also addressed. The PSB, citing budgetary constraints, was unable to afford sending the national team to the Asian Games. Consequently, the Pakistan baseball community has made a significant effort to send the U15 team, as the nation cannot afford to compromise its international ranking despite having formidable teams.