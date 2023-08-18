Pakpattan Police smash drug pushers gang, recover 126-kg narcotics

LAHORE - On the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Pakpat­tan Tariq Wilayat, Arifwala Police arrested 2 members of an international drug peddling group and recovered drugs worth Rs15.5 million, during an operation.

According to a police spokes­person, Sadr police station Ar­ifwala SHO received informa­tion from secret sources that a large quantity of drugs was being taken from Borewala to Arifwala in a car. The SHO set up a picket near pull 3-L Bu­rewala Road to trace the drug peddlers and signaled to stop a suspicious car. “On seeing the police party, the drug peddlers not only tried to escape, but also opened the indiscrimi­nate fire at them,” he said, add­ing, however, the police brave­ly chased the drug dealers and arrested the accused near 59 EB Kumharanwala Chowk.

Among the arrested drug dealers are Mubarak and Za­hidullah, the spokesperson said and added that the po­lice also recovered 126 kilo­grammes of opium and hash­ish worth Rs15.5 million, 2 pistols of 9 mm, one pistol of 30 bore, mobile phones, bul­lets and a Honda car from their possession. He said that the arrested accused wanted to sell the narcotics to their other accomplices— Muhammad Naeem and Ghulam Fareed and then supply it across the city. The police have registered cases against all the accused and started investigation to ar­rest the other members of the gang, he added. The people of the area have appreciated the great action taken against the drug dealers by the Arifwala Sadr police station.

Pakpattan DPO Tariq Wilay­at said that the accused are residents of Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and are main members of inter-pro­vincial drug gangs involved in large-scale supply of drugs in Lahore, Kasur, Bahawalnagar, Multan and Bahawalpur.