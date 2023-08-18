Pakpattan Police smash drug pushers gang, recover 126-kg narcotics

LAHORE - On the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Pakpattan Tariq Wilayat, Arifwala Police arrested 2 members of an international drug peddling group and recovered drugs worth Rs15.5 million, during an operation.
According to a police spokesperson, Sadr police station Arifwala SHO received information from secret sources that a large quantity of drugs was being taken from Borewala to Arifwala in a car. The SHO set up a picket near pull 3-L Burewala Road to trace the drug peddlers and signaled to stop a suspicious car. “On seeing the police party, the drug peddlers not only tried to escape, but also opened the indiscriminate fire at them,” he said, adding, however, the police bravely chased the drug dealers and arrested the accused near 59 EB Kumharanwala Chowk.
Among the arrested drug dealers are Mubarak and Zahidullah, the spokesperson said and added that the police also recovered 126 kilogrammes of opium and hashish worth Rs15.5 million, 2 pistols of 9 mm, one pistol of 30 bore, mobile phones, bullets and a Honda car from their possession. He said that the arrested accused wanted to sell the narcotics to their other accomplices— Muhammad Naeem and Ghulam Fareed and then supply it across the city. The police have registered cases against all the accused and started investigation to arrest the other members of the gang, he added. The people of the area have appreciated the great action taken against the drug dealers by the Arifwala Sadr police station.
Pakpattan DPO Tariq Wilayat said that the accused are residents of Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and are main members of inter-provincial drug gangs involved in large-scale supply of drugs in Lahore, Kasur, Bahawalnagar, Multan and Bahawalpur.