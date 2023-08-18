PBC demands foolproof security for religious places

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Bar Council has strongly condemned the incident of ransacking and torching of four churches and a number of residences of members of the Christian community by a violent mob in Jaranwala.
In a statement issued by the secretary of the Pakistan Bar Council, Chairman Executive Committee Hassan Raza Pasha and Vice-Chairman Haroonur Rashid strongly condemned the tragic incident. The office of a local assistant commissioner was also ransacked and torched by a violent mob followed by an alleged incident of blasphemy. They expressed their profound grief and sorrow on this heinous and terrible incident and said that attacks on minorities had drastically increased day by day and expressed that such people had nothing to do with Islam, where crowd are provoked on religious sentiments to settle personal scores and dispense mob justice. They expressed their deep concerns upon this incident and said that it was utter failure of the government and law enforcement agencies to protect non-Muslim citizens/minorities of Pakistan. They demanded that all possible steps/measures should be taken for safety and security of the minorities and foolproof security to all the religious places should be ensured throughout the country, so that such incidents may not happen in future. They said people belonging to minority communities had equal rights and they were equal citizen of Pakistan.
They further expressed that this incident had frightened the Christian community across the country and government should provide protection to those persons/families who had shifted from the area after this incident and bring them back to their homes. They urged the government to compensate all the victims for loss of their properties and also reconstruct all the churches which had been damaged because of this incident. They also demanded from the caretaker provincial as well as federal governments and all the relevant stakeholders to immediately identify unknown assailants and the persons involved in this incident and they must be awarded exemplary punishment as per law.