PIA Strike

The recent “token” strike by PIA employees against the government’s move to privatise the national flag carrier, threatening a “complete strike” if demands are not met, comes as no surprise. This echoes the similar strike that occurred in 2016 when the government privatised the carrier due to significant losses of nearly 2 billion rupees. Unfortunately, since then, the situation has worsened, and it is vital to address the mounting losses and deteriorating service standards.

Since the previous privatisation attempt, the losses and service standards of PIA have hit rock bottom. Accumulating hundreds of billions of rupees in losses and arrears, the national airline has become a burden on the state coffers. The decision to privatise PIA aligns with the government’s commitment to fiscal discipline plans under the IMF deal secured by Pakistan in June.

For far too long, the government has succumbed to threats and strikes, carrying the burden of this loss-making entity. Salaries were increased, but the employee to aircraft ratio remains unsustainably high, surpassing industry standards. This overstaffing issue, coupled with structural problems, has hindered PIA’s ability to operate efficiently and compete in the market. The demands put forth by the employees lack a comprehensive approach to address these underlying issues plaguing the airline.

During this strike, employees emphasise their emotional connection to PIA, considering it their own institution. While this sentiment is understandable, it is crucial to acknowledge that privatising PIA is not a reflection of abandoning our national identity but a pragmatic solution to rescue the airline from the brink of collapse. Rather than resisting privatisation, the employees should embrace the potential benefits it can bring, such as improved operational efficiency and enhanced service quality.

The incoming government should not give in to pressures and must see through this privatisation initiative. The continuous burden on the state coffers due to mounting losses should not be sustained any longer. It is time to prioritise the long-term benefits, and transform PIA into an efficient, competitive, and financially viable airline.