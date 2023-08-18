Friday, August 18, 2023
PNS Ship SAIF visits Dubai

Our Staff Reporter
August 18, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) SAIF visited Dubai, UAE, during deployment on Regional Maritime Security Patrol, according to the Pakistan Navy officials. A press release said upon arrival, the Pakistan Navy Ship was received by Defence Attaché of Pakistan at Abu Dhabi and senior officials of UAE Navy. 

During the port visit, Commanding Officer of PNS SAIF called on Deputy Commander UAE Na­val Forces and other senior officials of UAE Navy. During the interactions, matters of mutual inter­ests were discussed and enhancement of bilateral ties in all spheres was re-affirmed. 

The Commanding Officer of PN ship conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admi­ral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of UAE in general and UAE Navy in particular. PNS SAIF celebrated Independence Day of Pakistan in UAE. In this connection, a flag hoisting ceremony was held onboard the ship which was attended by DA(P) and children of Pakistani School at UAE.

During the port stay, various bilateral activities including exchange of visits onboard UAE Naval units, orientation visits of military installations and coordination meetings were held.

