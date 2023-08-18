Police chief chairs meeting regarding improvement in investigation dept

KARACHI-Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Thursday chaired an important meeting regarding improvement and innovation in investigation department of police.

During the meeting, the progress of high-profile and other serious cases was carefully reviewed and a comprehensive strategy was formulated, said a news release. The Additional IGP Karachi pointed out the shortcomings in the investigation of the cases and gave instructions to carry out a comprehensive and effective investigation process as per the modern requirements. He instructed to ensure the identification parade of the arrested accused and timely availability of CCTV footage. The city police chief also ordered for timely payments of cost of investigation to investigation officers and to ensure presence of Crime Scene Unit at the crime scene. He also asked to reward the officers with better performance and to initiate strict departmental proceedings against the ones with poor performance. All Zonal DIGPs, DIGP - CIA, district SSPs, SPs Investigation and other senior police officers attended the meeting.

POLICE ARREST DRUG, GUTKA SUPPLIER

District Keamari police on Thursday conducted a targeted operation, arrested two accused, recovering a large quantity of drugs from their possession.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari, the suspects were involved in several drug smuggling bids including inter-provincial drug smuggling and supplying gutka, mawa to various locations, adding that one of the arrested accused brought drugs from Quetta in a bus and reached site area. “As many as 5015 grams of hashish has been recovered from the accused, identified as Chakar Khan,” SSP stated. In another incident, a gutka supplier from Hub River Road has been detained, the accused was arrested while transporting gutka in a Rikshaw.