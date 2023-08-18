Police launches public councils to enhance community policing

MOHMAND - The District Police on Thursday launched Public Liaison Councils (PLCs) in the tribal district aimed to involve community in maintaining the law and order.

On the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Gundapur and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan Suliman Khan, the District Police Officer (DPO) Ayaz Khan launched the PLCs here at the DPO office on Thursday.

The DPO, Ayaz Khan, said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have made a lot of sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the province, especially in merged tribal districts, and their sacrifices cannot be forgotten. He added that the performance of the district police would be improved with the involvement of the public through PLCs.

The Police officer said that for the first time in tribal districts, PLCs were constituted at the neighbourhood council (NC) and Village Council (VC) levels in the district. “We have established 7 NCs and 58 VCs levels, in which locally elected representatives of VCs and some notable residents of the concerned areas are involved,” said Mr. Ayaz. He informed me that a total of 475 members were included in PLCs for a period of two years.

An official of the Police Department told me that the members of the Public Liaison Councils (PLCs) would be empowered to issue warnings for misuse of loudspeakers in mosques, shops, and marketplaces, check tenant acknowledgement receipts, verify the credentials of landlords as well as tenants, and monitor the activities of released convicts, accused, and other anti-social elements.

Regarding the security situation, he said that security has been beefed up at checking points, and security check posts were established in the entire district to check the miscreants’ movements in the area. The DPO also said that law and order as well as the functioning of the police force had significantly improved due to reforms, the introduction of technology, and the setting up of various schools for the training of police. In addition, the members of PLCs will perform multifarious functions that include assisting the local police in crime prevention, maintaining public order, and providing information to the local police.