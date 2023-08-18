Police to launch crackdown against vehicles with illegal number plates, blue lights

QUETTA - Balochistan Police will launch a crackdown against vehicles having illegal number plates and blue lights. “It is illegal to affix plates of ministers/MNAs/MPAs/coordinators on vehicles after the dissolution of assemblies,” Balochistan Po­lice Spokesperson Muhammad Aslam said on Thursday. He said that placing blue lights on private vehicles is also an illegal act. The spokesperson warned, “Those who put such number plates and blue lights on the ve­hicles are given 24 hours time to remove the number plates and blue lights.”

After 24 hours, a crackdown will be initiated against ve­hicles with such illegal num­ber plates and blue lights, he maintained.

16 HELD IN ACTION AGAINST PROFITEERS, ENCROACHMENTS

Atleast 16 shopkeepers were arrested in an action launched against profiteers, encroach­ments. On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Quetta Mir Shahak Baloch, As­sistant Commissioner (AC) City Atta Al Muneem and Special Magistrate Maria Shimoun con­ducted operations on Alamdar Road and Abdul Sattar Road and held 16 profiteers, said a hand­out issued on Thursday.

AC Atta Al Munim said a complaint was received that low weight bread is being sold at high price on Alamdar Road, while motorcycle me­chanics and shopkeepers have encroached on Abdul Sattar Road, on which Special Magis­trate Maria Shimoun took ac­tion. He said that the series of actions will continue against the profiteers and those who set up encroachments.