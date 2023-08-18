Police to launch crackdown against vehicles with illegal number plates, blue lights

QUETTA - Balochistan Police will launch a crackdown against vehicles having illegal number plates and blue lights. “It is illegal to affix plates of ministers/MNAs/MPAs/coordinators on vehicles after the dissolution of assemblies,” Balochistan Police Spokesperson Muhammad Aslam said on Thursday. He said that placing blue lights on private vehicles is also an illegal act. The spokesperson warned, “Those who put such number plates and blue lights on the vehicles are given 24 hours time to remove the number plates and blue lights.”
After 24 hours, a crackdown will be initiated against vehicles with such illegal number plates and blue lights, he maintained.
16 HELD IN ACTION AGAINST PROFITEERS, ENCROACHMENTS
Atleast 16 shopkeepers were arrested in an action launched against profiteers, encroachments. On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Quetta Mir Shahak Baloch, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Atta Al Muneem and Special Magistrate Maria Shimoun conducted operations on Alamdar Road and Abdul Sattar Road and held 16 profiteers, said a handout issued on Thursday.
AC Atta Al Munim said a complaint was received that low weight bread is being sold at high price on Alamdar Road, while motorcycle mechanics and shopkeepers have encroached on Abdul Sattar Road, on which Special Magistrate Maria Shimoun took action. He said that the series of actions will continue against the profiteers and those who set up encroachments.