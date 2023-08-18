PPP Human Rights Cell condemns attack on churches in Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Human Rights Cell yesterday strongly condemns the heinous attack on a church in Faisalabad, which took place on 16 August in Jaranwala Faisalabad.
“This cowardly act of violence against a religious place is an affront to the principles of religious freedom and tolerance that our nation upholds,” the PPP-HRC said in a statement. It added: “Minorities and their religious places deserve utmost respect, protection, and freedom to practice their faith without fear. The attack on the church in Faisalabad not only violates the fundamental rights of the Christian community but also undermines the fabric of our diverse society.”
The PPP Human Rights Cell called upon the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the attack and bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly. It is imperative that security measures are strengthened to prevent such incidents in the future and to provide a sense of security to all religious communities, the PPP HRC said. Furthermore, the PPP Human Rights Cell appealed to the government, civil society organizations, and citizens across the country to stand united against religious intolerance and violence. It also urged the Senate, the house of federation, to discuss the growing intolerance in the country and formulate a course of action to counter it.