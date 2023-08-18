Friday, August 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PPP Human Rights Cell condemns attack on churches in Faisalabad

PPP Human Rights Cell condemns attack on churches in Faisalabad
SHAFQAT ALI
August 18, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan People’s Party Human Rights Cell yes­terday strongly con­demns the heinous attack on a church in Faisalabad, which took place on 16 August in Jaranwala Faisalabad.

“This cowardly act of violence against a reli­gious place is an affront to the principles of reli­gious freedom and toler­ance that our nation up­holds,” the PPP-HRC said in a statement. It added: “Minorities and their re­ligious places deserve ut­most respect, protection, and freedom to practice their faith without fear. The attack on the church in Faisalabad not only violates the fundamen­tal rights of the Christian community but also un­dermines the fabric of our diverse society.”

The PPP Human Rights Cell called upon the authorities to con­duct a thorough inves­tigation into the attack and bring the perpetra­tors to justice swiftly. It is imperative that security measures are strengthened to prevent such incidents in the future and to provide a sense of security to all religious communi­ties, the PPP HRC said. Furthermore, the PPP Human Rights Cell ap­pealed to the govern­ment, civil society orga­nizations, and citizens across the country to stand united against re­ligious intolerance and violence. It also urged the Senate, the house of federation, to discuss the growing intolerance in the country and for­mulate a course of ac­tion to counter it.

Jaranwala incident: A tragic reminder of the need for tolerance

Tags:

SHAFQAT ALI

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1692245341.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023