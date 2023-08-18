PRCS completes flood relief operations in Chitral

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa branch of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) completed the distribution of essential aid to families affected by the recent floods in Chitral district.

A spokesman for the PRCS said 118 families were assisted in various areas of Chitral, including the Kalash Valley. Relief items such as tents, blankets, and family hygiene kits were provided.

Habib Malik Orakzai, Chairman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society, stated that Chitral District is currently facing the effects of natural disasters in both the summer and winter seasons. These adversities have affected the region’s infrastructure and also deeply impacted the homes and fields of the residents.

“Our mission is to assist people in such situations as an auxiliary body to the government. However, it’s imperative that we also play a role in mitigating the impacts of climate change emerging in Chitral,” he added.

He said that during the distribution of relief items, efforts have been supported by the German Red Cross. “At this time, the Pakistan Red Crescent KP, in collaboration with the German Red Cross, is working to reduce the effects of climate change and to maintain the safety of local populations during disasters in various areas of Chitral. In this context, it’s crucial for other organisations to also support the PRCS,” he added.

During the relief distribution, Ali Hassan, Secretary of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society, informed media representatives that the recent heavy rainfall had severely affected both Lower Chitral and Upper Chitral.