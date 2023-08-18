PSX turns around, gains 179 points

ISLAMABAD -The 100-index of PSX turned around to bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 179.40 points, a positive change of 0.37 per cent, closing at 48,325.84 points against 48,146.44 points the previous trading day. A total of 48,146.44 shares were traded during the day as compared to 194,576,873 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 10.021 billion against Rs 7.670 billion on the last trading day. As many as 325 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 155 of them recorded gains and 147 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Dewan Motors with 25,214,746 shares at Rs 14.23 per share; JS Bank Ltd with 14,384,000 shares at Rs.5.59 per share and Pak Refinery with 12,576,009 shares at Rs.16.71 per share. Ismail Ind witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 42.50 per share price, closing at Rs 642.50, whereas the runner-up was Sanofi-Aventis with an Rs 38.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 800.00. Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 91.50 per share closing at Rs 1,158.50; followed by Rafhan Maize with Rs 53.20 decline to close at Rs 8,446.80.