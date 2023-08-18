Retired DSPs meet with IG Punjab

LAHORE - A ceremony was held at the Central Police Office by IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar to honour retired DSPs of Pun­jab Police. During the ceremony, the IG Punjab thanked retired officers for their valuable services to the police department. He said Punjab Police would continue to benefit from the experiences and recommendations of retired officers for the improve­ment of administrative matters. Dr Usman Anwar shared that various projects were underway for well-being of retired officers, personnel, and their families. The IG Punjab also awarded commemorative shields to former DSPs. Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, Additional IG Estab­lishment Raja Raffat Mukhtar.