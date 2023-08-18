Friday, August 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Retired DSPs meet with IG Punjab

Our Staff Reporter
August 18, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  A ceremony was held at the Central Police Office by IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar to honour retired DSPs of Pun­jab Police. During the ceremony, the IG Punjab thanked retired officers for their valuable services to the police department. He said Punjab Police would continue to benefit from the experiences and recommendations of retired officers for the improve­ment of administrative matters. Dr Usman Anwar shared that various projects were underway for well-being of retired officers, personnel, and their families. The IG Punjab also awarded commemorative shields to former DSPs. Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, Additional IG Estab­lishment Raja Raffat Mukhtar.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1692245341.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023