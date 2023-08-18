RWMC’s sanitation activities underway during rains

RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) was carrying out the cleanliness of the city during the ongoing rainy season.

According to a RWMC spokesman, during the rains, the company had made special arrangements for cleaning in the city and deployed additional workers to clean and dredge major drains to avoid urban flooding.

He informed RWMC workers removed hundreds of tons of waste in the Rawalpindi city areas while drains blocked during the rain on Thursday morning had been opened immediately to have no problem with drainage in the city.

He said that complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed instantly. In addition, the spokesman informed that RWMC communication teams conducted its door-to-door campaign in various areas of the city and distributed waste bags and pamphlets about the importance of cleanliness and prevention of dengue and Smog. Furthermore, he urged the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings, which led to the spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or stagnant water.

In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be addressed immediately, he added.