Friday, August 18, 2023
SCCI urges Belgian investment for KP’s potential sectors

Our Staff Reporter
August 18, 2023
Peshawar  -   Ijaz Afridi, Acting President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), has extended an invitation to Belgian companies for investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s mining, mineral, and other sectors.

During Ambassador Charles Delogne’s visit to the Chamber House, Afridi emphasized the potential for stronger trade ties between Pakistan and Belgium. Commercial Attaché Abid Hussain and former chamber officials were present at the meeting.

Afridi advocated for business-to-business contacts and joint exhibitions to enhance mutual economic cooperation. Ambassador Delogne acknowledged the importance of enhancing diplomatic and trade relations between the countries. Bilateral cooperation has improved since Pakistan was granted GSP+ status to Pakistan. He highlighted ongoing social and economic uplift projects in Belgium.

Delogne praised Pakistan’s resilience in facing natural disasters and assured continued cooperation for economic and social development. He pledged to simplify business visa issuance. SCCI participants stressed leveraging GSP+ status for enhanced relations with Belgium and Europe.

