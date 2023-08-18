Sindh HEC, UNDP, IoBM address SDGs challenges

Karachi - Policymakers and authority figures from diverse fields deliberated upon the steps to achieve sustainable development goals in Sindh.

They converged at the workshop organized by HEC Sindh and UNDP in partnership with the Institute of Business Management (IoBM) on Thursday. The event was coordinated by IoBM’s Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC).

High-ranking decision makers, dignitaries, and officials from Sindh HEC and Sindh SDGs Support Unit, UNDP attended this event. The speakers explored the initiatives and measures educational institutions in Sindh should implement to meet the SDGs.

During his welcome address, Talib Karim, President IoBM appreciated Sindh HEC’s efforts to organize workshops to facilitate academia’s research objectives and governance.

Universities should share best practices and conduct cross-departmental learning initiatives, he added. Dr. S.M. Tariq Rafi, Chairperson, Sindh HEC called for universities to move towards the completion of goals. We must improve skills and impart knowledge among the students, he added.

Knowledge-sharing must be encouraged among and between private and public sector universities. Ahmed Hasan, Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist, Sindh SDGs Support Unit called for the academia, private and the public sector to work in unison with UNDP to implement SDGs. A group session on developing an SDG Action Plan was conducted by Munib Ali Faridi, Environmental Policy Analyst, UNDP. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Umrani, Director ORIC, Ziauddin University discussed the methods for implementing SDGs and how universities evolve through the process of knowledge transfer, creation, implementation, and integration. Aijaz Ali Khuwaja, Planning Consultant SDG, UNDP examined the achievability of SDG indicators. Shehzer Amir Shaikh.

Economic Policy Analyst, UNDP presented the vote of thanks. Rector IoBM Dr. Tariq Rahim Soomro distributed the certificates and souvenirs during the closing ceremony.