 Sri Lankan coast guard chief visits PMSA headquarters

KARACHI - Director General Sri Lankan Coast Guard (SLCG) Rear Ad­miral Pujitha Vithana visited the headquarters of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA). The dignitary was briefed on the “Roles, Func­tions & Organization of PMSA”, according to a news release issued by the PMSA on Thurs­day. Upon his arrival, the DG SLCG was presented with the guard of honor. He then laid a wreath on PMSA’s Shuhada monument and called on DG PMSA to discuss matters of mutual interest. The purpose of the visit was to enhance bi­lateral cooperation between the two Maritime Agencies.