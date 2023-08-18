Friday, August 18, 2023
 Sri Lankan coast guard chief visits PMSA headquarters

STAFF REPORT
August 18, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Director General Sri Lankan Coast Guard (SLCG) Rear Ad­miral Pujitha Vithana visited the headquarters of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA). The dignitary was briefed on the “Roles, Func­tions & Organization of PMSA”, according to a news release issued by the PMSA on Thurs­day. Upon his arrival, the DG SLCG was presented with the guard of honor. He then laid a wreath on PMSA’s Shuhada monument and called on DG PMSA to discuss matters of mutual interest. The purpose of the visit was to enhance bi­lateral cooperation between the two Maritime Agencies.

STAFF REPORT

