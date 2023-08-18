Sukkur Mayor stresses efficient & transparent services to public

SUKKUR - Mayor Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Thursday chaired a meeting aimed at assess­ing the progress of ongoing activities in Sukkur. Mayor engaged with the officials, underscoring the collective responsibility of all employ­ees of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) to provide efficient and transparent ser­vices to the public. He urged officers to adopt a proactive approach toward resolving citizen issues. He emphasized the need for continuous per­formance evaluation within their respective departments to ensure a timely response to public needs.