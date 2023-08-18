Sukkur Mayor stresses efficient & transparent services to public

SUKKUR - Mayor Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Thursday chaired a meeting aimed at assessing the progress of ongoing activities in Sukkur. Mayor engaged with the officials, underscoring the collective responsibility of all employees of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) to provide efficient and transparent services to the public. He urged officers to adopt a proactive approach toward resolving citizen issues. He emphasized the need for continuous performance evaluation within their respective departments to ensure a timely response to public needs.