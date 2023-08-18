Taekwondo Summer Camp concludes 

LAHORE -The Sports Board Punjab’s Taekwondo Summer Camp concluded here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gym­nasium Hall on Thursday. As many as 40 girls participated in the Belt Promotion Test out of which 22 were declared successful and were award­ed belts and certificates. DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail distributed certificates and prizes at the Belt Promo­tion Test ceremony. Dr Asif Tufail awarded black belts to top performing four girls - Mahraib Mannan, Zariab Ahmed, Sana Muqaddas and Neerab Waseem. Another shining star Shumaila Nazir was given the 4th Dan Mas­ter Degree Certificate on this occasion. The other promi­nent taekwondo players in­clude Mishaal Asif, Zainab Zahid, Manahil Asif, Faryal and Mahnoor Asif. The exhi­bition taekwondo matches and combined taekwondo performances were also conducted at the ceremony. Dr Asif Tufail witnessed the exciting performance and matches and appreciated the taekwondo skills of young players. Addressing the participants, Dr Asif Tufail appreciated the performance of young participants of tae­kwondo summer camp. “In­deed it was a useful activity and a suitable platform for young taekwondo players to demonstrate their hidden potential,” he added.