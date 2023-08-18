Friday, August 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Taekwondo Summer Camp concludes 

STAFF REPORT
August 18, 2023
Sports

LAHORE -The Sports Board Punjab’s Taekwondo Summer Camp concluded here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gym­nasium Hall on Thursday. As many as 40 girls participated in the Belt Promotion Test out of which 22 were declared successful and were award­ed belts and certificates. DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail distributed certificates and prizes at the Belt Promo­tion Test ceremony. Dr Asif Tufail awarded black belts to top performing four girls - Mahraib Mannan, Zariab Ahmed, Sana Muqaddas and Neerab Waseem. Another shining star Shumaila Nazir was given the 4th Dan Mas­ter Degree Certificate on this occasion. The other promi­nent taekwondo players in­clude Mishaal Asif, Zainab Zahid, Manahil Asif, Faryal and Mahnoor Asif. The exhi­bition taekwondo matches and combined taekwondo performances were also conducted at the ceremony. Dr Asif Tufail witnessed the exciting performance and matches and appreciated the taekwondo skills of young players. Addressing the participants, Dr Asif Tufail appreciated the performance of young participants of tae­kwondo summer camp. “In­deed it was a useful activity and a suitable platform for young taekwondo players to demonstrate their hidden potential,” he added.

Jaranwala incident: A tragic reminder of the need for tolerance

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1692245341.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023