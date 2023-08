LAHORE-A delegation of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council on Thursday visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and expressed its deep interest to strengthen mutual trade and economic ties. LCCI acting President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt, former Vice President Faheem ur Rehman Saigol and head of the delegation Sun Jin-Chuan spoke on the occasion. Jin-Chuan said that B2B contacts and dissemination of trade and investment related information