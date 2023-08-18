Friday, August 18, 2023
Technology addiction among teens and young adults

August 18, 2023
Opinions, Letters

The continuous advancement of technology has made the world dependent on it. Information from all around the world is readi­ly available with just one click. Al­though it seems beneficial, it has significant negative impacts on its users. Instant shifts in emotions while scrolling through social me­dia can cause mental disturbanc­es and irritation. The excessive re­lease of dopamine causes us to watch every video, whether infor­mative or entertaining, which gives us temporary pleasure. This is the reason why the upcoming youth are highly impatient and overly reactive. Moreover, excessive us­age leads to information overload, which causes mental fatigue and impacts other aspects of the user’s life by sabotaging the normal func­tioning of cognitive machinery.

It is important to be aware of the excessive use of technology, yet many people are completely dependent on it, either as a source of income or as a source of entertainment. We should take some time out and try to enjoy the nature that is right in front of us, cultivating a healthier relationship with our surroundings.

RAMSHA FARHAN,

Karachi.

