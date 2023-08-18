Technology addiction among teens and young adults

The continuous advancement of technology has made the world dependent on it. Information from all around the world is readily available with just one click. Although it seems beneficial, it has significant negative impacts on its users. Instant shifts in emotions while scrolling through social media can cause mental disturbances and irritation. The excessive release of dopamine causes us to watch every video, whether informative or entertaining, which gives us temporary pleasure. This is the reason why the upcoming youth are highly impatient and overly reactive. Moreover, excessive usage leads to information overload, which causes mental fatigue and impacts other aspects of the user’s life by sabotaging the normal functioning of cognitive machinery.
It is important to be aware of the excessive use of technology, yet many people are completely dependent on it, either as a source of income or as a source of entertainment. We should take some time out and try to enjoy the nature that is right in front of us, cultivating a healthier relationship with our surroundings.
RAMSHA FARHAN,
Karachi.