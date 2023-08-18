Technology addiction among teens and young adults

The continuous advancement of technology has made the world dependent on it. Information from all around the world is readi­ly available with just one click. Al­though it seems beneficial, it has significant negative impacts on its users. Instant shifts in emotions while scrolling through social me­dia can cause mental disturbanc­es and irritation. The excessive re­lease of dopamine causes us to watch every video, whether infor­mative or entertaining, which gives us temporary pleasure. This is the reason why the upcoming youth are highly impatient and overly reactive. Moreover, excessive us­age leads to information overload, which causes mental fatigue and impacts other aspects of the user’s life by sabotaging the normal func­tioning of cognitive machinery.

It is important to be aware of the excessive use of technology, yet many people are completely dependent on it, either as a source of income or as a source of entertainment. We should take some time out and try to enjoy the nature that is right in front of us, cultivating a healthier relationship with our surroundings.

RAMSHA FARHAN,

Karachi.