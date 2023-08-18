Traffic Police impounds 2,000 motorcycles over violations during last three days

FAISALABAD - The City Traffic Police impounded over 2,000 motorcycles over viola­tion of various traffic rules during the last three days.

City Traffic Officer Maqsood Ahmad Lone said here on Thurs­day that overall action was taken against 4,000 motorcyclists in the limits of various traffic sectors and police stations over different viola­tions in the city.

The traffic police also registered cases against 57 drivers over rash driving and they were sent behind bars.

At least 15 wheelie-doers were also booked and arrested lodged at different police stations.

The CTO appealed to parents not to hand over keys of motorbikes and vehicles to their children; otherwise, vehicles would be impounded under zero tolerance policy.