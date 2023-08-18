Two hospitals sealed for not disposing of waste properly

SARGODHA - Two hospitals were sealed and warning notices were served on 12 others for not ensuring dispose of waste as per the standard operating procedures.

The matter was discussed at the Divisional Waste Management Committee meeting with Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti in the chair, here on Thursday. Deputy commissioners of four districts, Director Health Dr Rana Muham­mad Riaz, Assistant Director Environment Naveed Ahmed and President Pakistan Medical Associa­tion Dr Sikandar Hayat Warraich, alongwith other members, attended the meeting.

The meeting participants were informed that during the two-week period, 14 training sessions were conducted to educate the hospital adminis­trative officer about safe disposal of waste of vari­ous government and private hospitals, and 303 individuals participated in the sessions.

The commissioner ordered strict action against those involved in the illegal business of waste in hospitals. He said it should be ensured that there was no theft of waste in hospitals. He emphasised the need to take measures, in collaboration with private companies, to install incinerators in all four districts, so that the waste of private and pub­lic hospitals could be disposed of in accordance with the established SOPs under the supervision of municipal committees.