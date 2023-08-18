Umrah-returned couple robbed in Karachi

KARACHI-Three alleged criminals carried out a robbery against a couple that had arrived in Karachi earlier Thursday morning following their Umrah pilgrimage. Robbers in police uniforms target couple after umrah arrival in Karachi

According to the details, the husband and wife were robbed by three criminals at gunpoint outside their home in Karachi’s Liaquat Abad No. 3. The three robbers wearing police attire looted husband and wife – who had arrived home after performing Umrah – from both local and foreign currency and flee from the scene.

On the complaint of the effected citizen, the incident’s report has been registered in the Super Market Police Station. As per the details of the incident, the affected citizen, Arshad Hussain, and his wife arrived from Jeddah to Karachi after performing Umrah.

The affected citizen revealed that three individuals in white Corolla – dressed in police uniforms, brandishing a firearm – stopped beside them. Arshad Hussain mentioned that the culprits identified themselves as police officers and checked their passports and identity cards. Under the pretext of searching, they snatched a purse from his wife’s hand and escaped, containing 2200 Saudi Riyals, 10 Dirhams, 5 Australian Dollars, and five thousand Pakistani Rupees.

The police have initiated an investigation by registering the incident report. It is suspected that the culprits might have followed them from the airport meanwhile, CCTV camera footage around the scene of the incident is being collected from surveillance cameras, which could aid in identifying the culprits.