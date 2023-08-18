US admires Pak pledge to facilitate regional peace, stability

ISLAMABAD - US ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Chief of the Air Staff, Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sid­hu in his office here on Thursday. The discussion covered matters pertaining to geo-political en­vironment leading to emerging regional security challenges, augmenting the already fortified bilat­eral ties and fostering collaborative endeavours within the realms of defence and aviation.

The Air Chief accentuated the cordial relations that exist between the two nations while empha­sizing his steadfast determination to elevate the existing synergistic partnership between the two key allies. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief of the Air Staff said, “Pakistan deeply values its ro­bust diplomatic, economic and defence ties with the United States of America which are firmly root­ed in mutual consensus concerning all important matters pertaining to regional peace, security and stability.” During the meeting, the visiting envoy extolled the commendable level of professionalism of Pakistan Air Force personnel and acknowledged the remarkable strides made by the PAF through indigenization under the current leadership.