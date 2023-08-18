Water wars ahead

Predictions and estimates suggest that water could become a major cause of future conflicts. The speed at which water is disappearing is alarming, and this is due to climate change, global warming, population growth, water pollution, floods, and poor management of water resources. Many countries, including Niger, India, Libya, Lebanon, Syria, and unfortunately, Pakistan, are currently dealing with water scarcity. The World Health Organisation reports that 884 million people worldwide have trouble accessing basic water services, and other statistics show that 73% of Asians are already facing water scarcity.
Water scarcity brings various problems like diseases, poverty, disruptions to nature, and droughts. The agricultural sector is most affected by the lack of water, and this can also lead to problems for the global economy. Importantly, it can even trigger conflicts that spread globally and could turn into wars. To prevent water scarcity crises, we can use plans for managing water, collect and store rainwater, raise awareness about the issue, and use modern technology. Pakistan needs to play a positive role to overcome this crisis, or else we’ll face significant damage.
UBAID SAHIL,
Swat.