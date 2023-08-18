Friday, August 18, 2023
WHO delegation meets PFA DG

Staff Reporter
August 18, 2023
LAHORE   -   A delegation of the World Health Organisation (WHO) called on Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar to dis­cuss the medical screening project and reorganise the testing system for food-borne diseases. During the meeting, the DG PFA said that the authority was work­ing on reducing medical screening fees for small-scale businesses and pro­viding free facilities for roadside street vendors. He also highlighted the plan to reorganise the testing sys­tem for food-borne diseases with the help of WHO, as well as the implementation of food worker screenings to prevent the spread of such diseases. Furthermore, he said that the help of other departments and institu­tions including WHO will be taken to reduce the burden on food workers. He added that around half a million basic food workers includ­ing roadside street vendors across Punjab. The director general further stated that efforts are being made to reduce the burden of medi­cal screening fees for small food workers. He said that if hepatitis is detected during the medical screening, food workers will be referred for free treatment.

Staff Reporter

