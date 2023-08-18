WHO urges countries to work towards unlocking power of traditional medicine

UNITED NATIONS - The head of World Health Or­ganization (WHO) Tedros Ad­hanom Ghebreyesus Thurs­day urged countries around the world to work towards unlocking the power of traditional medicine and provide evidence and ac­tion-based suggestions that can be integrated into a global strat­egy. Speaking at the event which is taking place in the Indian city of Gandhinagar, he underscored the “enormous” contributions of traditional medicine to human health and its understanding of the “intimate links” between health and the environment, ac­cording to a press release issued at UN headquarters in New York.

Tedros stressed the impor­tance of the gathering for “bring­ing together ancient wisdom and modern science for the health and well-being of people and planet”.

Echoing his words, the Direc­tor-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said that tradi­tional medicine is not opposed to modern medicine, but rather complementary. Recalling that traditional medicine was “as old as humanity itself”, the WHO chief noted that many modern drugs trace their roots to an­cient healing practices.

He gave the example of bark from the willow tree, used by Sumerians and Egyptians as a pain reliever and an anti-inflammato­ry over 3,500 years ago. “Then in 1897, the chemist Felix Hoffmann synthesized aspirin and the drug has gone on to improve, and save, the lives of millions of people ev­ery day,” Tedros said.

He also cited a 1971 break­through for malaria remedies, when China’s Tu Youyou read about the use of sweet worm­wood to treat fevers in tradition­al Chinese medical literature. This led her team to isolate the compound artemisinin, which has become the “backbone” of malaria treatment. The WHO Di­rector-General insisted that far from being a thing of the past, traditional medicine is the ob­ject of growing demand world­wide. He highlighted its impor­tance for mental health, healthy aging, and preventing and treat­ing non-communicable diseases.

“This is not a new area for WHO”, he said, recalling that back in 2014, the organization’s Mem­ber States approved the first global ten-year strategy for tra­ditional medicine, adding that a new strategy will be developed by 2025. Through the summit - and the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine launched in the Indian city of Jamnagar last year - the UN agency has been working to “inform policies, stan­dards and regulations for the safe, cost-effective, and equita­ble use” of traditional remedies, Tedros said. He urged countries to examine how best to incorpo­rate traditional and complemen­tary medicine into their health systems and “unlock [its] power through science and innovation”.