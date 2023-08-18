Zero Carbon partners with Kohinoor Maple Leaf Group for 20MW on-grid solar power plant installation

LAHORE-Zero Carbon (Pvt.) Ltd, a leading provider of solar solutions, inked a deal with Kohinoor Maple Leaf Group at the KMLG head office for installation of 20MW on-grid solar plant at in KMLG facilities, generating 28,780,000 kWh with an annual CO2 reduction of 16,928.39 tonnes, aimed at transforming their facilities into eco-friendly powerhouses.

The signing ceremony was attended by Sayeed Saigol, CEO KMLG, Bilal Afzal, Director Punjab Group, Mohsin Naqvi, Director Finance KMLG, Sabawoon Khan, Head of Power & Utility KMLG, Xingxiaobing, Managing Director Huawei Pakistan Digital PowerBusiness, Balawal Babar, Head of Sales Zero Carbon, Ms. Haania Ali, Manager Brands, Punjab Group along with many others. “We are thrilled to join hands with KMLG to make a lasting impact on sustainability,” said Bilal Afzal, Director Punjab Group. This project showcases the potential of renewable energy to reshape the way organizations operate, combining economic benefits with environmental responsibility. We look forward to propelling KMLG towards a brighter, greener future.”

Sayeed Saigol, CEO Kohinoor Maple Leaf Group stated that as a part of this collaboration, Zero Carbon will be implementing state-of-the-art solar energy systems across KMLG’s properties. This strategic partnership aligns perfectly with both entities’ commitment to environmental sustainability and reducing carbon footprint. By harnessing the power of solar technology, KMLG is set to not only cut down on operating costs but also contribute significantly to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Since 2019, Zero Carbon has been a leading turnkey solar solutions provider in Pakistan, rapidly ascending to become one of the country’s leading renewable energy firms. With a presence in Lahore and Islamabad, Zero Carbon is committed to spearheading Pakistan’s shift toward a low-carbon and less reliability on traditional energy producing resources.