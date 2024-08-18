1700 cops to sheild Pak-Bangladesh cricket series

Rawalpindi - As many as 1700 police officers and officials, including the elite force commandos, to be deployed for the security of the Pakistan-Bangladesh cricket series, which will start in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. During the matches, some 350 traffic wardens and officers city traffic police will regulate the traffic flow uder command of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Beenish Fatima, informed Inspector Sajjad Ul Hassan, the spokesman of Rawalpindi police, here on Saturday. He said that a comprehensive security plan has also been formulated for the safety of the cricket teams. The routes leading to cricket stadium to be monitored through CCTV cameras whereas snipers would also be deployed on high roof buildings around the stadium.

He said that special pickets would also be established at different points and vehicles will be checked by the police officials accordingly. He said that the special teams of Elite Force, Dolphin and local police would also enhance patrolling around the cricket stadium to keep a vigil over suspecious elements. In a statement, City Police Officer Rawalpindi said that the district government and police are utilizing all the available resources for protecting the teams of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

He said that three days practice session is continuing in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium under tight security made by police.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Police apprehended eight outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a public relations officer said on Saturday. He said that, following the special directions of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Islamabad Syed Ali Raza, the Islamabad Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directions, the Sangjani police team arrested an accused namely Sifat Ullah and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Industrial Area police team arrested two accused namely Faisal Iqbal and Sunil Riaz and recovered 2210 gram hashish from their possession.

Similarly, the Sabzi Mandi police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Hanif and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Kirpa police team arrested an accused namely Sadiq Khan and recovered stolen items and one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Likewise, the Humak police team arrested two accused namely Sajjad Hussain and Muhammad Owais and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession. The Bhara Kahu police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Saleem and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”. Citizens are urged to cooperate with police and report any suspicious activity or information through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or via the “ICT-15” app for immediate assistance.