Sunday, August 18, 2024
242 applications received for CM’s Artists Support Fund

August 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -  A total of 242 applications have been received for the Chief Minister’s (CM) Punjab Artists Support Fund (PASF) from the entire division. The appli­cations will be sent to the concerned department in Lahore for financial assistance approval for the artists. According to the details, a meeting of PASF, Rawalpindi Division was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Director Punjab Arts Council, Rawalpindi Sajjad Hussain in which matters per­taining to PASF were discussed. Famous artist Ba­tin Farooqi (TI), Deputy Director Arts Council Ab­dul Shakoor, Public Health Representative Habib Ahmed Chaudhry and Other members of the com­mittee attended the meeting. Sajjad Hussain in­formed the participants about the aims and objec­tives of the Artists Support Fund. He informed that for the year 2024-2025, a total of 242 applications have been received from the entire division.

