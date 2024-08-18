267mm rainfall soaks Sukkur in 24 hours: DC

Torrential monsoon rains have drenched Sukkur, recording a staggering 267mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. The relentless downpour has led to severe flooding across the city, with roads submerged under knee-deep water and widespread power outages disrupting daily life.

The heavy rainfall, which began last night, overwhelmed Sukkur’s drainage systems, causing significant waterlogging. The district administration reported that an alarming 100mm of rainwater was dumped within just an hour. Despite the efforts of all pumping stations operating at full capacity, authorities are still struggling to drain the water from the inundated streets.

Tragically, in the Badani area of Kashmore district, a rooftop collapsed during the rain, claiming the life of a woman and injuring four others. The ongoing rain has hampered relief operations, with local residents expressing frustration over the perceived inaction of rescue teams and district officials.

Low-lying areas in Kandhkot and its outskirts have been particularly hard-hit, with many regions completely submerged. In addition, power supply disruptions have been reported in Kandhkot, Tangwani, Karampur, and Ghouspur towns, further complicating relief efforts.

The continuous rainfall, now entering its 36th hour, has left many areas in distress, with residents anxiously awaiting further assistance from the authorities.