Sunday, August 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

267mm rainfall soaks Sukkur in 24 hours: DC

267mm rainfall soaks Sukkur in 24 hours: DC
Web Desk
12:47 PM | August 18, 2024
National

Torrential monsoon rains have drenched Sukkur, recording a staggering 267mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. The relentless downpour has led to severe flooding across the city, with roads submerged under knee-deep water and widespread power outages disrupting daily life.

The heavy rainfall, which began last night, overwhelmed Sukkur’s drainage systems, causing significant waterlogging. The district administration reported that an alarming 100mm of rainwater was dumped within just an hour. Despite the efforts of all pumping stations operating at full capacity, authorities are still struggling to drain the water from the inundated streets.

Tragically, in the Badani area of Kashmore district, a rooftop collapsed during the rain, claiming the life of a woman and injuring four others. The ongoing rain has hampered relief operations, with local residents expressing frustration over the perceived inaction of rescue teams and district officials.

Low-lying areas in Kandhkot and its outskirts have been particularly hard-hit, with many regions completely submerged. In addition, power supply disruptions have been reported in Kandhkot, Tangwani, Karampur, and Ghouspur towns, further complicating relief efforts.

Nirmala’s inspiring journey leads to Pakistan’s first AI-Generated music video produced by Ali Zafar

The continuous rainfall, now entering its 36th hour, has left many areas in distress, with residents anxiously awaiting further assistance from the authorities.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1723961869.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024