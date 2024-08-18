35 absent officials suspended

Peshawar - Under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Program “Awami Agenda,” Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah, along with the deputy commissioner Kohat, suspended 35 officials for absenteeism and negligence during a surprise visit to various offices, schools, hospitals, and a sanitation company.

According to details, the Commissioner, under the “Awami Agenda” Program, visited various offices and institutions of the Health and Education, Excise & Taxation departments, WSSC areas, and Kohat Grade Station on Saturday.

During the visit, Commissioner Kohat found 35 officers/officials absent out of 77 male and female officers of the Education Department, including 2 officers of grade 18 and 3 officers of grade 17, who were suspended on the spot. He expressed dissatisfaction over the dilapidated condition of the building despite having 14 Class-IV employees in the education department.

The Commissioner also suspended the Principal and Vice Principal of the Government Higher Secondary School Togh Bala due to the extremely poor condition of the school. Additionally, 2 lady doctors of Tehsil Hospital Lachi and a technician of Rural Health Center Gumbat were suspended for absence, while the supervisor of WSSC was suspended for negligence in work.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Kohat Motasim Billah issued directions for salary deductions for the suspended officers and officials to the Accounts Officer Kohat.

Furthermore, on the directives of the Commissioner, a 6-day massive Cleanliness Drive, under the Awami Agenda Program, will be conducted throughout the Kohat Division from Sunday to Friday.

The drive will begin in the buildings of all government departments from Sunday to Tuesday, while from Wednesday to Friday, a special cleaning campaign will be conducted in all markets, parks, bus stands, and river channels within urban areas. Thousands of people are expected to participate. This 6-day continuous cleaning campaign will be supervised by all the deputy commissioners, including the commissioner and heads of the relevant departments.