700,000 deserving people provided ration bags under Governor’s Initiative

KARACHI - On the directive of Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, thousands of ration bags have arrived at Governor House during the night between Friday and Saturday, as well as on Saturday morning. These ration bags contain hygienically packed essential items, including flour, sugar, lentils, ghee, and oil, among others. Each bag is designed to meet the needs of a small family for a month. The distribution of these ration bags will be carried out under the “Governor’s Initiative,” aimed at reaching as many deserving individuals as possible. Governor Sindh emphasized that every effort is being made to ensure that these ration bags reach the maximum number of needy people. It is noteworthy that, so far, over 700,000 ration bags have been distributed under the Governor’s Initiative.